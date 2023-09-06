IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ADL head responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit threats: 'We will be ferocious in fighting hate'

Morning Joe

ADL head responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit threats: 'We will be ferocious in fighting hate'

09:24

Elon Musk on Monday blamed the Anti-Defamation League for lost advertising revenue since his acquisition of X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk also said he was considering legal action. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 6, 2023

