  • Richard Engel: Israeli military escalating campaign against Hamas in Gaza

  • Why succeeding sometimes involves a step backward

  • 'Freedom on Fire' gives look inside Russia's war in Ukraine

    Abortion and cost of living are top issues for women ahead of 2024

    'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law

  • Can the White House brag on the latest economic numbers?

  • U.S. added 199,000 jobs in November; unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent

  • America's funding for Ukraine an 'investment in global security,' says official

  • 'It's unserious': Democrat rips GOP colleagues over House agenda

  • 'We are investigating and we will provide answers', says Netanyahu spokesperson on Oct. 7 response time

  • 'A dark chapter in our history': 'Fellow Travelers' begins in McCarthy era

  • 'We need our son back': Parents of son held in Gaza call for release of all hostages

  • Anand Giridharadas: The left has to build a 'bigger, better movement' to beat Trump

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 82nd anniversary of attack

  • Pushing back against antisemitism on college campuses

  • David Cameron on the importance of standing with Ukraine

  • Mika: Haley can take on sexism herself but it meant a lot to me when Christie defended her

  • My GOP presidential rivals living in 'land of make believe', says Chris Christie

  • Joe: If politics is about contrast, Haley offers a contrast to every major politician

  • ‘Where are the answers?’ Questions surround Israel’s response time to attack

Morning Joe

Abortion and cost of living are top issues for women ahead of 2024

All In Together's Lauren Leader joins Morning Joe to discuss new All In Together/Echelon Insights polling on the issues that matter to women voters ahead of the 2024 election.Dec. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

