Morning Joe

A writer reflects on the extraordinary life of his 109-year-old neighbor

10:34

The Washington Post's David Von Drehle joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Book of Charlie,' which focuses on his neighbor in Kansas City, Charlie, who lived to be 109. Von Drehle writes what he learned from his friendship with Charlie.May 23, 2023

