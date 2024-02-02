IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    A 'sick f***': What Biden says about Trump behind closed doors

    09:29
Morning Joe

A 'sick f***': What Biden says about Trump behind closed doors

09:29

President Biden nearly used the 'f-word' to describe former President Trump during his speech at Valley Forge last month to mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. But in private, Biden is not known for holding back, according to new Politico reporting. Jonathan Lemire discusses.Feb. 2, 2024

