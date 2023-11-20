A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney

Attorney Karen Dunn joins Morning Joe to discuss why white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups are popping up at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country. Dunn was the co-lead counsel in a 2021 case awarding nine plaintiffs $25M in damages for injuries suffered during the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville.Nov. 20, 2023