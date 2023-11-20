IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LISTEN LIVE: Hearing for Trump's gag order in federal election interference case

  • Andrea Mitchell: Rosalynn Carter was such a path breaker

    12:11

  • Chris Matthews: New polling is a problem for Biden, and he'll have to overcome them

    09:15
  • Now Playing

    A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Fitness vs. unfit: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame 2024

    04:59

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden campaign can't take any segment of the vote for granted

    06:51

  • 'Pure fascism': Joe calls out Trump's 'hateful' comments

    05:32

  • Lady Bird Johnson's story told in her own words

    06:05

  • 'Periodical' aims to de-stigmatize menstruation and menopause

    02:41

  • Katty Kay launches the 'uplifting' new 'Influential with Katty Kay'

    02:03

  • House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. Santos from Congress

    06:27

  • 'Criminal wannabe mastermind': Rep. Goldman reacts to Santos ethics report

    09:41

  • Steve Rattner: Confusion, misinformation clouds immigration debate

    08:13

  • Nikki Haley is snagging new donors and picking up momentum

    07:42

  • Survey says: George Santos' history of wild claims

    01:20

  • 'There’s so much hypocrisy here': Joe reacts to Mike Johnson's 'depraved' America remarks

    12:12

  • Property Brothers on their climate activism and new shows

    08:18

  • Are Republicans governing by gesture?

    09:17

  • Obama's 2012 manager dismisses 'garbage' polls

    12:45

  • Martin Scorsese details the six-year journey of making 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

    08:58

  • FBI director has to remind MTG he's 'not part of DHS' during hearing

    06:20

Morning Joe

A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney

06:17

Attorney Karen Dunn joins Morning Joe to discuss why white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups are popping up at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country. Dunn was the co-lead counsel in a 2021 case awarding nine plaintiffs $25M in damages for injuries suffered during the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville.Nov. 20, 2023

  • Andrea Mitchell: Rosalynn Carter was such a path breaker

    12:11

  • Chris Matthews: New polling is a problem for Biden, and he'll have to overcome them

    09:15
  • Now Playing

    A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Fitness vs. unfit: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame 2024

    04:59

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden campaign can't take any segment of the vote for granted

    06:51

  • 'Pure fascism': Joe calls out Trump's 'hateful' comments

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All