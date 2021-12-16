50 Over 50 is going global

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Incoming NYPD commissioner: First thing we must do is get a handle on the violence in this city09:53
Now Playing
50 Over 50 is going global00:33
UP NEXT
House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress10:47
Why the Justice Department must step in on election manipulation07:54
Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters08:20
Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation08:51
Why the Proud Boys are targeting schools boards and town councils04:55
We believe we can influence Putin's decision on Ukraine, says Pentagon press secretary11:18
DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages03:48
Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed03:16
A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows05:32
How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'07:56
Rep. Swalwell: What privilege is Mark Meadows holding back?05:50
A growing contrast and tension between democracies and autocracies05:57
Justice Gorsuch cites 'fetal cell lines' in dissent but those lines common in testing10:17
Joe: Mark Meadows is playing to an audience of one09:49
Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually09:46
G-7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it attacks Ukraine07:56
1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion07:26
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years07:35
50 Over 50 is going global00:33
Mika Brzezinski, in partnership with Forbes, will chair a cross-generational women’s event in Abu Dhabi to celebrate International Women’s Day in March 2022.Dec. 16, 2021
Incoming NYPD commissioner: First thing we must do is get a handle on the violence in this city09:53
Now Playing
50 Over 50 is going global00:33
UP NEXT
House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress10:47
Why the Justice Department must step in on election manipulation07:54
Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters08:20
Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation08:51