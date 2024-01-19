'You can just tell how worried he is': Trump again mixes up Biden with Obama

In a recent social media post, former President Trump said U.S. presidents 'must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function' and 'Even events that 'cross the line' must fall under total immunity. Trump reiterated that claim Thursday evening in an interview with Sean Hannity, and he again mentioned former President Obama.Jan. 19, 2024