'You can just tell how worried he is': Trump again mixes up Biden with Obama

- Now Playing
'You can just tell how worried he is': Trump again mixes up Biden with Obama10:41
- UP NEXT
Joe: Speaker Johnson is concerned about three or four back benchers08:00
Joe: Trump has a movement, but it has the general election success of the NY Jets09:26
Things go very wrong for assassin on final mission in 'American Star'06:49
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on the challenges of making 'True Detective: Night Country'07:49
House Dem blasts Speaker Johnson for worrying about angering Trump on border bill08:31
Trump says presidents should be allowed to 'cross the line' without being prosecuted03:20
Trump makes bizarre shift when talking about 'grannies' in speech04:00
Andrea Mitchell: Frustrating is mounting between Biden and Netanyahu07:23
'I just can't': Mika reacts to Haley saying she's not followed Trump's sexual abuse case10:52
‘Stop lying’: House member blasts GOP for blocking border bill08:00
Most Americans wouldn't vote for Trump if he's convicted of a felony: Poll03:58
'Woman in the Wall' reveals dark legacy of mother and baby homes in Ireland06:12
Jonathan Chait: The imperative to keep Trump out of the WH has become tiring for people06:13
Molly Jong-Fast: Trump doesn't just go away if you ignore him09:55
Austin's 911 call pushed for 'subtle' ambulance pickup01:52
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to headline Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit02:55
Forbes and Know Your Value release the '50 Over 50' Asia list04:46
Triumph, anxiety, humor at the heart of book on race and identity07:44
Biden's patience with Netanyahu should have run out already: Richard Haass09:30
- Now Playing
'You can just tell how worried he is': Trump again mixes up Biden with Obama10:41
- UP NEXT
Joe: Speaker Johnson is concerned about three or four back benchers08:00
Joe: Trump has a movement, but it has the general election success of the NY Jets09:26
Things go very wrong for assassin on final mission in 'American Star'06:49
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on the challenges of making 'True Detective: Night Country'07:49
House Dem blasts Speaker Johnson for worrying about angering Trump on border bill08:31
Play All