'Yet another loss for the good guy': Joe reacts to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who led the club to Premier League and Champions League victories, announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of the season due to feeling "running out of energy." Joe Scarborough, Willie Geist, and Jonathan Lemire react to the news. Jan. 26, 2024