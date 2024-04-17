IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Women are scared, and they should be': Arizona Senate candidate slams abortion law
April 17, 202407:49

'Women are scared, and they should be': Arizona Senate candidate slams abortion law

07:49

U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and his state's near-total abortion ban. Rep. Gallego's campaign is also out with a new ad criticizing his GOP challenger Kari Lake for her previous support of the abortion law.April 17, 2024

