'Trump's showing extreme weakness': Is he afraid of debating a woman?

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Donald Trump claimed that “anybody that makes a ‘contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,"— which ultimately stirred up concern about his ability to win over swing voters and expand his base. The Morning Joe panel reminds viewers of Trump's mistakes of 2020, focusing on his potential rivalry with Nikki Haley, who some believe poses a unique challenge for him in the Republican Party primaries.Jan. 26, 2024