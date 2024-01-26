IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month

    07:14

  • Tesla's stock plunge: EV growth market shows signs of beginning to 'stall out'

    04:53
    'Trump's showing extreme weakness': Is he afraid of debating a woman?

    07:59
    'Trumpism is about nihilism; it’s the ‘burn it down’ caucus': Molly Jong-Fast

    04:17

  • Claire McCaskill: I wish Navarro’s sentence was ‘four years instead of four months’

    03:02

  • 'Humanization is the medicine; It's key to understanding': Ava DuVernay on her new film 'Origin' 

    07:04

  • 'Journalism takes its hits, but that's what makes the Dupont-Columbia Awards so special'

    05:39

  • Joe: 'Republicans are siding with fentanyl and immigrants instead of border security'

    07:53

  • 'Yet another loss for the good guy': Joe reacts to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool 

    02:58

  • 'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 2024

    06:06

  • 'How much money in punitive damages will it take to make Trump stop?'

    07:45

  • Haass: 'Biden has to acknowledge that Bibi Netanyahu isn't a partner; his agenda is all about Bibi'

    04:40

  • New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum

    06:29

  • Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'

    04:58

  • Kyra Sedgwick: 'Swing Left' helped me turn my despair into active activism and hopefulness

    07:25

  • 'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit 

    01:54

  • Mika: Nikki Haley represents the last best hope for the Republican Party

    07:24

  • Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'

    05:06

  • UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'

    08:13

  • U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter: 'About as good as it could get'

    02:28

Morning Joe

'Trump's showing extreme weakness': Is he afraid of debating a woman?

07:59

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Donald Trump claimed that “anybody that makes a ‘contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,"— which ultimately stirred up concern about his ability to win over swing voters and expand his base. The Morning Joe panel reminds viewers of Trump's mistakes of 2020, focusing on his potential rivalry with Nikki Haley, who some believe poses a unique challenge for him in the Republican Party primaries.Jan. 26, 2024

