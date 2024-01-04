'They had to have known because Meadows certainly knew': Data expert debunks 2020 voter fraud claims 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Data expert Ken Block and his firm Simpatico Software Systems were hired by the Trump campaign to investigate allegations of voter fraud— but found no evidence to support claims of a stolen 2020 election. Block joins Morning Joe to discuss latest article for USA Today and his forthcoming book, "Disproven," where he details his investigation and underscores the integrity of election processes. Block emphasizes the need for facts over hearsay in evaluating election legitimacy.Jan. 4, 2024

