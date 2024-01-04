'They had to have known because Meadows certainly knew': Data expert debunks 2020 voter fraud claims 

Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling04:55
Wes Moore: 'Trump will spend the next 10 months fighting for his freedom— not any of ours'07:21
- Now Playing
'They had to have known because Meadows certainly knew': Data expert debunks 2020 voter fraud claims06:35
- UP NEXT
Biden-Harris campaign releases first ad of 202401:19
'His case looks terrible': Trump reportedly worried about SCOTUS ballot ruling07:41
Conway: 'Kowtowing to a psychopath' is not worth a congressional seat04:33
Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among those named in Epstein docs02:49
Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump04:29
Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary address moved up a day due to weather02:04
The non-presidential stories to watch in 202405:41
Former Ukrainian president says he could see Russian air strikes from his house07:05
Maine secretary of state says her home was 'swatted' day after Trump ballot ruling06:55
Over 100 killed in Iran from blasts at ceremony honoring slain general: Report01:01
Judge expected to unseal hundreds of Epstein court documents02:53
I am hopeful an immigration fix will occur, says Homeland Security secretary09:05
Chris Christie: Anyone who thinks I'm getting out of this race, they're crazy12:53
House committee moves ahead with impeachment proceedings against Secy. Mayorkas01:02
Charlie Sykes: Is disqualifying Trump anti-Democratic?08:48
Most Americans still blame Trump for violence on January 6: Poll05:40
Why five minutes of rest each day can give an energy boost04:28
Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling04:55
Wes Moore: 'Trump will spend the next 10 months fighting for his freedom— not any of ours'07:21
- Now Playing
'They had to have known because Meadows certainly knew': Data expert debunks 2020 voter fraud claims06:35
- UP NEXT
Biden-Harris campaign releases first ad of 202401:19
'His case looks terrible': Trump reportedly worried about SCOTUS ballot ruling07:41
Conway: 'Kowtowing to a psychopath' is not worth a congressional seat04:33
Play All