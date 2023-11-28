'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

Abigail Mor Edan, an American girl who spent her fourth birthday held captive by Hamas, was freed by the militant group Sunday as a part of the cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement between Israel and the militant group. Edan's great aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali and cousin Noa Naftali join Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 28, 2023