  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before GOP-led House Oversight Committee

  • Merriam-Webster picks its word of the year

  • Lawyers must rise to meet the Trump threat, conservative attorneys argue

    'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

    Molly Jong-Fast: Stop treating polls as actual news events

  • Joe: Once again, Trump is going back in time and picking the wrong side of an issue

  • 'Tangible damage done from the commutation': NYT on pardoning of drug smuggler

  • We wouldn't have had humanitarian pause without Biden: Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

  • Joe: The president is engaging in quiet diplomacy in Israel-Hamas war

  • More women denied abortions in Texas join lawsuit against the state 

  • Some Christians are enthusiastically behind a person who embodies cruelty, says author

  • WH: We'd like to see a humanitarian pause extend as far as possible

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself

  • Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of 3 U.S. college students of Palestinian descent

  • Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause enters final day but 'hopeful signs' of an extra day

  • Israeli family shares effects of Arab-Israeli conflict on 5 generations

  • The Economist looks ahead to 2024

  • Political scientist shares 'the one part of this poll that gives me chills'

  • Frank DiLella picks his must-sees for Broadway's current season and for spring

Morning Joe

'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

Abigail Mor Edan, an American girl who spent her fourth birthday held captive by Hamas, was freed by the militant group Sunday as a part of the cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement between Israel and the militant group. Edan's great aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali and cousin Noa Naftali join Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 28, 2023

