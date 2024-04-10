IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Sally and Tom' is a love letter to America and to theater, says playwright
April 10, 202403:50

  • Biden blames Trump for Arizona's 'extreme and dangerous' abortion ban

    07:37
  • Now Playing

    'Sally and Tom' is a love letter to America and to theater, says playwright

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber: It's going to be harder to pick the jury for hush money trial

    06:22

  • House member stresses need for humanitarian aid, getting hostages home

    05:45

  • Undecided focus group voters have big concerns with Biden and Trump

    11:45

  • 'It's insane...It's an affront to our freedom': Arizona AG slams abortion ban

    07:40

  • Joyce Vance: Trump looks increasingly desperate from hush money case going to trial

    01:35

  • Claire McCaskill: What is happening to the progress we made around freedom and equality?

    05:32

  • Rev. Al: Trump missed the runway and airport on decency and civil rights

    06:28

  • Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Org. executive, to be sentenced for perjury

    02:01

  • Kari Lake is now blasting the Arizona abortion law she once praised

    05:43

  • 'Menopause is inevitable; suffering is not': A-listers lead the charge against menopause stigma

    06:37

  • 'Blowback' author says country must save democracy from Trump's revenge

    08:45

  • Trump media stock erases all gains

    03:00

  • Gov. Hochul: Trump just indicted himself in the eyes of women across the U.S.

    07:30

  • Mika: Trump is punishing women; women across America are being severely punished

    06:43

  • Are Americans less divided than we think? New data says yes

    07:46

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: Trump doesn't believe in anything other than his political survival

    12:40

  • Trump rips Sen. Graham for opposing his abortion statement

    02:50

  • Retired military leaders warn of the threat to democracy if Trump is found to be immune

    07:32

Morning Joe

'Sally and Tom' is a love letter to America and to theater, says playwright

03:50

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks joins Morning Joe to discuss her new play 'Sally and Tom,' which opens at the Public Theater on April 16.April 10, 2024

  • Biden blames Trump for Arizona's 'extreme and dangerous' abortion ban

    07:37
  • Now Playing

    'Sally and Tom' is a love letter to America and to theater, says playwright

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber: It's going to be harder to pick the jury for hush money trial

    06:22

  • House member stresses need for humanitarian aid, getting hostages home

    05:45

  • Undecided focus group voters have big concerns with Biden and Trump

    11:45

  • 'It's insane...It's an affront to our freedom': Arizona AG slams abortion ban

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All