IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    'Retrograde' looks at the abrupt end to America's longest war

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    New York is back and here are the reasons to love the city

    08:14

  • 'It's about procrastination': Actor Bill Nighy on the award-winning 'Living'

    08:44

  • Time releases its 2022 Person of the Year shortlist

    05:18

  • Americans unified in concern that democracy is under attack, poll shows

    04:59

  • Rep. Aguilar: Funding for Covid, Ukraine aid the important priority for December

    05:20

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22

  • Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance following attack

    01:53

  • Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies

    12:21

  • Stephanie Ruhle: Inflation a problem but jobs picture remains strong

    03:47

  • Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle

    08:06

  • Dems will try and forge consensus 'where we can', says Rep. Neguse

    04:44

  • Kurt Bardella: Democrats have Republicans on the defensive

    07:25

  • Jim Parsons: 'Spoiler Alert' is a 'life-affirming, love-affirming tale'

    07:54

  • South Carolina could kick off 2024 for Democrats

    05:56

  • Joe: GOP talking to themselves; Biden has figured out how to connect Independent, swing voters

    09:15

  • Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?

    03:00

Morning Joe

'Retrograde' looks at the abrupt end to America's longest war

05:35

Director and producer of 'Retrograde,' the new documentary on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Matthew Heineman, joins Morning Joe to discuss the film, which looks at how the war ended.Dec. 5, 2022

  • Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    'Retrograde' looks at the abrupt end to America's longest war

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    New York is back and here are the reasons to love the city

    08:14

  • 'It's about procrastination': Actor Bill Nighy on the award-winning 'Living'

    08:44

  • Time releases its 2022 Person of the Year shortlist

    05:18

  • Americans unified in concern that democracy is under attack, poll shows

    04:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All