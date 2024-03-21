'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert

MSNBC Legal analyst Kristy Greenberg and Joe Scarborough take a look at Trump's many legal battles, expressing particular bewilderment over Judge Aileen Cannon's recent decisions in the classified documents case, which consistently favor former President Trump— citing concerns over unsealing witness identities and vague interpretations of the Espionage Act, raising doubts about the judge's impartiality.March 21, 2024