IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert 
March 21, 202407:13

  • Trump is standing by his attack on Jewish Democrats

    09:26
  • Now Playing

    'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert 

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Wildly fun, silly entertainment': 'Palm Royale' takes a satirical dive into Palm Beach's elite society

    04:29

  • U.S. hits new low in World Happiness Report: 'We're not happy'

    01:06

  • 'Authoritarianism is bad for business': Expert warns Trump's 'crazy' will 'affect the economy'

    13:44

  • 'He's calling you poison': Sharpton slams Trump's 'racist' anti-immigrant rhetoric

    07:39

  • 'I'll oppose any cuts to Social Security or Medicare': GOP Lawmaker rejects party's budget changes

    08:47

  • 'We're helping the Taiwanese become a porcupine': Rep. Slotkin on US-Taiwan military ties

    06:10

  • 'Healthcare isn't just emergency care': AZ Lawmaker shares her emotional abortion story

    09:51

  • 'Crocodile tears': Scarborough blasts Netanyahu's cynical maneuvers in US politics

    09:57

  • 'Making idiots of themselves': Joe demolishes GOP's sham Biden impeachment push

    07:55

  • Kevin Hart to receive Mark Twain Prize

    08:23

  • 'Look Again' explores the power of noticing what was always there

    04:16

  • Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee makes reproductive rights its 2024 focus

    07:04

  • Biden did what he thought was in best interest of Americans, House member on Afghan withdrawal

    07:35

  • Africa's first female elected president surprised the U.S. has yet to elect a female president

    08:36

  • No evidence Hunter Biden did anything to peddle official influence, says House member

    06:56

  • Intel awarded $8.5B in CHIPS Act grants

    07:43

  • Sen. Brown slams GOP challenger as 'looking out for himself' over people of Ohio

    06:41

  • Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio’s Republican Senate primary

    05:03

Morning Joe

'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert 

07:13

MSNBC Legal analyst Kristy Greenberg and Joe Scarborough take a look at Trump's many legal battles, expressing particular bewilderment over Judge Aileen Cannon's recent decisions in the classified documents case, which consistently favor former President Trump— citing concerns over unsealing witness identities and vague interpretations of the Espionage Act, raising doubts about the judge's impartiality.March 21, 2024

  • Trump is standing by his attack on Jewish Democrats

    09:26
  • Now Playing

    'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert 

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Wildly fun, silly entertainment': 'Palm Royale' takes a satirical dive into Palm Beach's elite society

    04:29

  • U.S. hits new low in World Happiness Report: 'We're not happy'

    01:06

  • 'Authoritarianism is bad for business': Expert warns Trump's 'crazy' will 'affect the economy'

    13:44

  • 'He's calling you poison': Sharpton slams Trump's 'racist' anti-immigrant rhetoric

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All