IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55

  • Taylor Swift's music and lyrics the subject of Harvard course

    04:34

  • Russia launches massive air assault across Ukraine

    01:01

  • New York City prepares to ring in the new year

    02:59

  • How the parties were reshaped at a local level in 2023

    07:45
  • Now Playing

    'I would much rather be us than them': Dem strategist on 2024 race

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley clarifies Civil War comments after facing backlash

    11:16

  • Dual Hollywood strikes cost industry, workers billions

    05:28

  • Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire

    07:37

  • Colorado GOP asks SCOTUS to take up Trump ballot case

    00:56

  • 'We need to keep pushing': Family of U.S. hostage fights for his return home

    06:04

  • Celebrating the trailblazing women we lost in 2023

    08:00

  • Steve Kornacki looks ahead to the 2024 presidential election

    04:17

  • The biggest political hits and misses of 2023

    09:31

  • Nikki Haley fails to mention slavery as cause of Civil War

    06:44

  • The Atlantic names 10 books that made them think the most in 2023

    06:09

  • Economists say recession unlikely in 2024, according to survey

    09:05

  • Michigan Supreme Court keeps Trump on state's 2024 primary ballot

    05:08

  • Violent clashes with Israeli settlers in the West Bank

    03:40

  • The most impactful milestones for women in 2023

    07:58

Morning Joe

'I would much rather be us than them': Dem strategist on 2024 race

05:58

Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says President Biden's 2024 chances are much stronger than people realize.Dec. 29, 2023

  • Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55

  • Taylor Swift's music and lyrics the subject of Harvard course

    04:34

  • Russia launches massive air assault across Ukraine

    01:01

  • New York City prepares to ring in the new year

    02:59

  • How the parties were reshaped at a local level in 2023

    07:45
  • Now Playing

    'I would much rather be us than them': Dem strategist on 2024 race

    05:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All