IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 
May 8, 202412:19

  • New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

    12:19
  • UP NEXT

    Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second guessing herself at every corner’

    08:23

  • Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?

    04:52

  • ‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony 

    16:13

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7

    39:05

  • 'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

  • Danny Cevallos: Stormy Daniels could do some 'flame throwing' today

    04:09

  • Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

    06:04

  • Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump's hush money trial

    05:36

  • 'You have to work at your professional worth,' says NBC executive Bonnie Hammer

    08:18

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31

  • What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12

  • Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

    10:04

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

    06:55

  • 'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles

    06:06

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 6

    50:26

Morning Joe

'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

12:19

Host and MSNBC Live Creative Director Luke Russert joins Morning Joe to discuss the paperback release of his bestselling memoir, "Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself," sharing insights from his transformative journey across six continents after leaving NBC News to explore his identity and cope with his father's loss, Tim Russert.May 8, 2024

  • New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

    12:19
  • UP NEXT

    Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second guessing herself at every corner’

    08:23

  • Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?

    04:52

  • ‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony 

    16:13

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7

    39:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All