Morning Joe

'I never gave up on Ohio': Tim Ryan draws contrasts with J.D. Vance

05:29

Democratic Senate candidate from Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan, talks with Dr. Dave Campbell about his race, the issues that matter most to Ohio voters and what separates him from challenger J.D. Vance.Oct. 17, 2022

