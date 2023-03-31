IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump immediately begins fundraising off his indictment

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    This is a 'nonpartisan, apolitical pursuit of facts,' says House member

    06:33

  • Bob Woodward: This will take months to a year to resolve

    06:11

  • Michael Beschloss: Are we going to live in a system of mob rule?

    03:28

  • Law enforcement in New York prepares for possible protests

    09:00

  • Why Trump may surrender and not fight extradition

    11:31

  • Michael Beschloss: Where in history have we heard defendants like Trump call for demonstrations?

    02:34

  • Rev. Al: DA Bragg is not motivated by politics

    02:41

  • Mike Pence says no man is above the law and then questions indictment

    03:38

  • Joe: These are very perilous times; there is so much at stake

    02:43

  • Lessons from around the globe in 'Teachers' book

    05:56

  • How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

    04:44

  • Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation

    12:31

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

    06:46

  • Bipartisan opposition to banning TikTok emerges on Capitol Hill

    03:38

  • Michael Schmidt: It's rich Trump is claiming government is being weaponized against him

    06:56

  • Legendary Broadway show gets 25th anniversary performance

    08:05

  • Red flag laws can help save lives, says former U.S. attorney

    11:10

  • MLB season kicks off Thursday

    04:53

Morning Joe

'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

07:39

Senate chaplain Barry Black joins Morning Joe to discuss his opening prayer the morning after the mass shooting in Nashville.March 31, 2023

  • Trump immediately begins fundraising off his indictment

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    This is a 'nonpartisan, apolitical pursuit of facts,' says House member

    06:33

  • Bob Woodward: This will take months to a year to resolve

    06:11

  • Michael Beschloss: Are we going to live in a system of mob rule?

    03:28

  • Law enforcement in New York prepares for possible protests

    09:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All