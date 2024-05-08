IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him
May 8, 202407:02

  • 'It's more than a shorthand': J.K. Simmons on working with family in new thriller

    06:35

  • RFK Jr. says doctors found a dead worm in his brain

    02:57

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 8

    46:50
  • Now Playing

    'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Make America gag again’: Daniels' testimony sparks 'visceral reactions' in overflow room

    03:35

  • New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07

  • 'You can talk to your lost loved ones every single day': Luke Russert 

    12:19

  • Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second-guessing herself at every corner’

    08:23

  • Danny Cevallos: Were the benefits of Stormy Daniels' testimony worth the risks?

    04:52

  • ‘Cringy’: Weighing the risks vs. rewards of Stormy Daniels’ testimony 

    16:13

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 7

    39:05

  • 'She talks about hard truths': Ethan Hawke on the importance of Flannery O'Connor

    07:58

  • Joy Reid: Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin's politics

    06:19

  • Danny Cevallos: Stormy Daniels could do some 'flame throwing' today

    04:09

  • Did Trump violate gag order with social media post he then deleted?

    06:04

  • Stormy Daniels to testify in Trump's hush money trial

    05:36

  • 'You have to work at your professional worth,' says NBC executive Bonnie Hammer

    08:18

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31

  • What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12

Morning Joe

'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him

07:02

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign is out with a new ad titled "Terminate." The ad focuses on healthcare and contrasts Biden's defense of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with Trump's vows to abolish it. Adrienne Elrod, the campaign's senior spokesperson, joins Morning Joe to outline their robust battleground state strategy, including opening 200 campaign offices, aimed at underscoring the stark differences between Biden's and Trump's visions for America.May 8, 2024

  • 'It's more than a shorthand': J.K. Simmons on working with family in new thriller

    06:35

  • RFK Jr. says doctors found a dead worm in his brain

    02:57

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 8

    46:50
  • Now Playing

    'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Make America gag again’: Daniels' testimony sparks 'visceral reactions' in overflow room

    03:35

  • New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests

    06:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All