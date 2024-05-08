'He's coming for your healthcare': New Biden ad uses Trump's words against him

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign is out with a new ad titled "Terminate." The ad focuses on healthcare and contrasts Biden's defense of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with Trump's vows to abolish it. Adrienne Elrod, the campaign's senior spokesperson, joins Morning Joe to outline their robust battleground state strategy, including opening 200 campaign offices, aimed at underscoring the stark differences between Biden's and Trump's visions for America.May 8, 2024