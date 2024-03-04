IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He looks lost': Trump has gaffe-filled weekend on the campaign trail
Morning Joe

'He looks lost': Trump has gaffe-filled weekend on the campaign trail

07:16

While on the campaign trail over the weekend in North Carolina and Virginia, Donald Trump made several public gaffes. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 4, 2024

