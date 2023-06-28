Secretary Blinken: Putin's 'strategic failure' in Ukraine exposes 'internal cracks' in Russia

Following the recent uprising in Russia, the United States and its allies are taking action to address the significant challenge to Vladimir Putin's rule. As the war in Ukraine persists, with casualties reported, the White House announces additional aid for Ukraine, while China closely monitors the situation amid its own pressure campaign against Taiwan. Secretary Blinken joins Morning Joe to discuss the internal challenges faced by Putin in the wake of the rebellion, and sheds light on China's evolving perspective regarding Russia's aggression in Ukraine. June 28, 2023