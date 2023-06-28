IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling

  • Rupert Friend reveals the camaraderie behind the scenes of 'Asteroid City'

  • SCOTUS rejects Republican theory, upholds integrity of future elections: Neal Katyal

  • 'Our unity is stronger than ever': Secretary Blinken previews NATO summit

  • Blinken defends Biden's 'dictator' statement about Xi: 'He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly'

  • Trump's evolving defense on leaked tape: 'You just have to laugh at the absurdity'

  • Trump's Bedminster golf club under scrutiny in special counsel investigation

  • Josh Gerstein: 'SCOTUS ruling makes post-election chaos less likely'

  • Trump touts popularity amid legal troubles, calling indictment a 'badge of honor'

  • Two Richmond schools extend year to tackle COVID-19 learning loss

  • Prosecutor calls Trump tape 'best possible evidence'

  • 'Biosphere': New doomsday comedy examines the human will to survive

  • Sen. Tim Scott's absence eases Democrats' path to confirm judges

  • Dueling events in New Hampshire: DeSantis vs. Trump

  • Georgia Secretary of State to be interviewed by DOJ Special Counsel investigators

  • Fallout from Wagner group mutiny challenges Putin's regime

  • 'His words in and of themselves are damning': Trump caught on tape discussing sensitive documents

  • 'Kevin McCarthy's motivated by fear': Jen Psaki on the Speaker's support of erasing Trump impeachments

Morning Joe

Secretary Blinken: Putin's 'strategic failure' in Ukraine exposes 'internal cracks' in Russia

Following the recent uprising in Russia, the United States and its allies are taking action to address the significant challenge to Vladimir Putin's rule. As the war in Ukraine persists, with casualties reported, the White House announces additional aid for Ukraine, while China closely monitors the situation amid its own pressure campaign against Taiwan.  Secretary Blinken joins Morning Joe to discuss the internal challenges faced by Putin in the wake of the rebellion, and sheds light on China's evolving perspective regarding Russia's aggression in Ukraine. June 28, 2023

