  Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    'Ayenda': Afghan women's soccer team's heroic escape from Taliban control 

    GOP launch probe into Fani Willis: 'This is all about the Trump protection racket' 

  Pressure is on for Trump co-defendants: 'Expect a bunch of them to flip'

  Leaders of March on Washington 60th anniversary seek 'a continuation' of original movement

  Inmate #P01135809: 'The fastest booking they've ever seen'

  'This is gonna get real rather quickly': Trump arrested for the fourth time 

  'These Guys': Biden campaign out with new ad on abortion rights

  'It's a cop-out': Jen Psaki slams GOP candidates 'state should decide' stance on abortion 

  Chris Christie: The other candidates were 'auditioning' for a VP role in Trump administration 

  'In Other Words, Leadership': Governor's pandemic letters inspire book

  Gov. Spencer Cox: 'We're tired of the toxic partisanship that's infected our country'

  Joe: Vivek sounded like 'a con man' insulting everybody on stage

  Adm. Stavridis: Prigozhin plane crash 'was essentially a public execution'

  Gov. Moore: GOP debate 'made me realize how thankful I am to have Biden'

  Chris Christie: There's no reason to show mercy for Donald Trump

  Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs

  Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'

  Conway: Trump's playing Russian roulette with the law

  80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

Morning Joe

'Ayenda': Afghan women's soccer team's heroic escape from Taliban control 

The documentary "Ayenda" chronicles the harrowing escape of Afghanistan's national women's soccer team from Taliban control after the US troop withdrawal. Director Marie Margolius joins Morning Joe to discuss the resilience of these athletes as they navigated perilous paths with the aid of US veterans and a network of supporters. The film underscores the stark choices they faced – losing their identities under Taliban rule or pursuing a life of uncertainty to preserve their empowerment and dreams. Catch the premiere on Sunday at 10pm Eastern on MSNBC and peacock.Aug. 25, 2023

