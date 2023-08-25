'Ayenda': Afghan women's soccer team's heroic escape from Taliban control 

The documentary "Ayenda" chronicles the harrowing escape of Afghanistan's national women's soccer team from Taliban control after the US troop withdrawal. Director Marie Margolius joins Morning Joe to discuss the resilience of these athletes as they navigated perilous paths with the aid of US veterans and a network of supporters. The film underscores the stark choices they faced – losing their identities under Taliban rule or pursuing a life of uncertainty to preserve their empowerment and dreams. Catch the premiere on Sunday at 10pm Eastern on MSNBC and peacock.Aug. 25, 2023