    'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH

    03:19
    Joe: Trump has so many problems going into the general; he is so weak

    03:15

  Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters

    06:08

  A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out

    06:23

  Immigration negotiations move to a new phase

    05:32

  Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative

    07:15

  Haley needs show why Trump is 'the bad guy' of 2024 politics: Chris Matthews

    02:20

  Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot

    05:26

  Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies

    05:02

  Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies

    05:02

  Joe: If Trump wins tonight, Republicans will lose again in the fall

    06:09

  Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire

    10:47

  'I can't unsee that': Mika reacts to Trump's odd 'ding, boom' comment

    03:38

  'The Showman' looks at the invasion that made a leader of Zelensky

    06:35

  House Democrat hopes Republicans take border deal

    12:34

  'Abortion rights are very much at risk in all 50 states,' says Gov. Whitmer

    05:32

  Key decisions on abortion protections in 2024

    03:57

Morning Joe

'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH

03:19

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night used his victory speech in New Hampshire to insult Nikki Haley and say that Sen. Tim Scott must 'really hate her' because Sen. Scott is endorsing Trump.Jan. 24, 2024

    'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH

    03:19
    Joe: Trump has so many problems going into the general; he is so weak

    03:15

  Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters

    06:08

