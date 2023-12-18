IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mehdi on MSNBC

Jewish journalist Masha Gessen on comparing Gaza to a Nazi ghetto

Russian-American writer Masha Gessen received backlash in Germany and a scaled-back ceremony for a prominent award after they compared conditions in Gaza to those of Nazi-era Jewish ghettos in Eastern Europe in a recent piece. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan speaks with Gessen, a staff writer at The New Yorker, about the controversy.Dec. 18, 2023

