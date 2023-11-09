IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mehdi on MSNBC

‘You don’t think there can be a Hamas 2.0?’: Mehdi on the flaw in Israel’s military strategy in Gaza

15:34

Given the staggering civilian toll of its offensive in Gaza, Mehdi notes that Israel may soon discover what the U.S. learned with its disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan (and Vietnam): “You cannot kill your way to victory over a foreign, occupied people.”Nov. 9, 2023

