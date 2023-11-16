IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘We’re Gonna Put Kids In Cages’: Meet The Man Who Could Be Trump’s Next Attorney General

    23:58
  • UP NEXT

    ‘There were racist people there’: Black police officer on Jan. 6 riot

    15:21

  • ‘You don’t think there can be a Hamas 2.0?’: Mehdi on the flaw in Israel’s military strategy in Gaza

    15:34

  • 'A war crime': AOC condemns both Hamas attacks and Israeli air strikes on Gaza

    13:09

  • 'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

    16:07

  • 'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail

    11:15

  • Donald Trump’s extremely fascist week

    09:30

Mehdi on MSNBC

‘We’re Gonna Put Kids In Cages’: Meet The Man Who Could Be Trump’s Next Attorney General

23:58

He’s said he’d toss opponents in “the gulag,” called caging migrant kids “glorious,” and told his followers to “arm up” against “the violent black underclass.” But it’s not just GOP lawyer Mike Davis – who could be Trump’s attorney general – you should be worried about, Mehdi points out: It’s his 53,999 far-right comrades being recruited for a new Trump administration.Nov. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘We’re Gonna Put Kids In Cages’: Meet The Man Who Could Be Trump’s Next Attorney General

    23:58
  • UP NEXT

    ‘There were racist people there’: Black police officer on Jan. 6 riot

    15:21

  • ‘You don’t think there can be a Hamas 2.0?’: Mehdi on the flaw in Israel’s military strategy in Gaza

    15:34

  • 'A war crime': AOC condemns both Hamas attacks and Israeli air strikes on Gaza

    13:09

  • 'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

    16:07

  • 'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail

    11:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All