‘We’re Gonna Put Kids In Cages’: Meet The Man Who Could Be Trump’s Next Attorney General

He’s said he’d toss opponents in “the gulag,” called caging migrant kids “glorious,” and told his followers to “arm up” against “the violent black underclass.” But it’s not just GOP lawyer Mike Davis – who could be Trump’s attorney general – you should be worried about, Mehdi points out: It’s his 53,999 far-right comrades being recruited for a new Trump administration.Nov. 16, 2023