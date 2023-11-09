‘There were racist people there’: Black police officer on Jan. 6 riot

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On January 6th, 2021, Officer Harry Dunn arrived on Capitol Hill for another regular day of work. But little did he know that over the next 17 hours, his life and American history would be changed forever. Dunn joins Mehdi to discuss his book, "Standing My Ground,” and the trauma he experienced as a capitol police officer during the insurrection.Nov. 9, 2023

