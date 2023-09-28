IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

    16:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail

    11:15

  • Donald Trump’s extremely fascist week

    09:30

  • ‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

    27:57

  •  ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

    12:12

  • ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

    24:55

Mehdi on MSNBC

'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

16:07

Twitter’s former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth resigned just weeks after Elon Musk took over the platform, citing his disagreements with its new policies. Soon after, Musk attacked Roth online and led his army of internet trolls in a smear campaign that spread like wildfire. Yoel Roth joins Mehdi to talk about that experience and discuss the future of the platform now known as X. Sept. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

    16:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail

    11:15

  • Donald Trump’s extremely fascist week

    09:30

  • ‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

    27:57

  •  ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

    12:12

  • ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

    24:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All