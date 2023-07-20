IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

Mehdi on MSNBC

The Intercept’s Jeremy Scahill, who co-authored the 2015 “Drone Papers,” talks with Mehdi about everything that’s happened since that bombshell reporting - from Pres. Biden drastically scaling back drone strikes, to the sentencing of whistleblower Daniel Hale, and why the Espionage Act charges against Hale don’t compare to those against Donald Trump.July 20, 2023

    'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

