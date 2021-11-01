If you’re not scared about American fascism, you’re not paying attention
06:20
Share this -
copied
Whether it’s restricting voting, restricting reading lists in schools, or restricting what public employees are allowed to say and do when they’re off the clock, NBC’s Mehdi Hasan argues that the bigger picture we cannot lose sight of -- the dark bow that ties it all together -- is that Republicans are doing everything in their power to turn the U.S. into the world’s next authoritarian regime.Nov. 1, 2021