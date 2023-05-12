IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The mindset shift that will affirm your belonging in any workplace

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How this Latina pivoted from ad sales to launching a $50 million shoe brand

    06:21

  • Here’s how state abortion bans could influence college decisions

    05:58

  • Why women should embrace unexpected career opportunities

    07:54

  • Study finds single women earning only 92 percent of male counterparts' pay

    07:28

  • First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'

    05:42

  • How to ditch workplace denial and imposter syndrome in your career

    06:20

  • These women left their careers to close the diversity gap in eyewear

    05:37

  • How this entrepreneur fights loneliness by bridging generations

    06:29

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

    06:46

  • How Pfizer's Sally Susman helped build trust for a new COVID-19 vaccine

    09:52

  • 2023 Forbes and Know Your Value '50 Over 50' nominations are open

    07:54

  • See Mika revisit the first TV promo she ever made

    00:39

  • Pfizer’s chief medical officer: This is how to get more women in health leadership

    11:04

  • Highlights from the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

    09:03

  • How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

    05:51

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

    08:13

  • Ukrainian first lady: There's not just one day to honor women

    04:50

  • Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

    05:26

  • Olena Zelenska: First women can continue to change the world

    07:27

Know Your Value

The mindset shift that will affirm your belonging in any workplace

05:27

Leadership expert Selena Rezvani chats with Know Your Value about lessons from her new book, "Quick Confidence: Be Authentic, Create Connections and Make Bold Bets on Yourself."May 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The mindset shift that will affirm your belonging in any workplace

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How this Latina pivoted from ad sales to launching a $50 million shoe brand

    06:21

  • Here’s how state abortion bans could influence college decisions

    05:58

  • Why women should embrace unexpected career opportunities

    07:54

  • Study finds single women earning only 92 percent of male counterparts' pay

    07:28

  • First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All