Morning Joe

Jill Biden: This is the crucial financial advice I want all young women to know

16:56

Mika Brzezinski interviewed Dr. Biden at a Know Your Value event at the White House. They spoke candidly about her career, her successful 46-year marriage, how she’s feeling about the pivotal, next 10 months and more.Jan. 12, 2024

