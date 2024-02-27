How Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold overcame a debilitating mental health battle

The two-time U.S. figure-skating champion and Olympic bronze medalist joins “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski to share the struggles she endured in and out of the pressure-packed world of elite figure staking. She details how she faced these challenges in her new memoir, “Outofshapeworthlessloser: A Memoir of Figure Skating, F*cking Up, and Figuring It Out.”Feb. 27, 2024