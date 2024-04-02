IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Voters in Oklahoma town to decide whether to oust white nationalist from city council
April 2, 202403:05
    Voters in Oklahoma town to decide whether to oust white nationalist from city council

Voters in Oklahoma town to decide whether to oust white nationalist from city council

Voters in an Oklahoma town are going to decide whether or not to oust a white nationalist city council member. NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny is in Enid, Oklahoma to explain more.April 2, 2024

