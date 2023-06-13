IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Buttigieg on I-95 collapse: Expect 'substantial economic costs'

    05:55

  • Body recovered from Philadelphia I-95 bridge collapse scene

    03:10

  • 'Read the indictment': How Jack Smith shows he wants to focus on the facts

    04:07

  • How to better protect yourself from the health effects of wildfire smoke

    03:31

  • NYC ranks worst in the world for air quality

    04:06

  • Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

    02:51

  • How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

    01:56

  • Conservatives take down rules vote on gas stove bills amid debt deal feud

    01:42

  • Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'

    07:16

  • Convicted spy Robert Hanssen dies in federal prison

    00:33

  • Advocacy group forms to support pilots who report UFOs

    01:52

  • Leading voice in A.I. says technology 'Could be dangerous for many people on this planet'

    05:46

  • Uma Thurman and Akilah King talk making childcare 'more equitable for all children'

    07:11

  • Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison to serve 11-year sentence

    02:52

  • Breaking down the Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    02:12

  • White House on debt ceiling: 'we're not at the final agreement yet' as default looms

    08:40

  • Trump appears virtually in hush money case hearing

    02:37

  • NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 87

    00:38

Katy Tur

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

04:15

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts that he was indicted on stemming from the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.June 13, 2023

  • Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Buttigieg on I-95 collapse: Expect 'substantial economic costs'

    05:55

  • Body recovered from Philadelphia I-95 bridge collapse scene

    03:10

  • 'Read the indictment': How Jack Smith shows he wants to focus on the facts

    04:07

  • How to better protect yourself from the health effects of wildfire smoke

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All