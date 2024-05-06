Trump Organization official who processed alleged hush money payments testifies

- Now Playing
Trump Organization official who processed alleged hush money payments testifies04:13
- UP NEXT
Judge warns Trump could face jail time if he continues to violate gag orders02:50
How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness07:08
Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony09:51
Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’19:13
‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in11:55
Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!06:03
Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’07:38
‘Deny, Deny, Deny’: Team Trump’s press strategy comes into focus in Hope Hicks testimony08:42
‘They thought it was over’: Hope Hicks reveals the panic in the campaign after Access Hollywood tape08:21
FMR Advisor to VP Mike Pence: Trump campaign needs to 'mitigate the chaos'04:52
A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial06:03
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial03:52
‘Melania’s not coming, but Stormy is’: Trump’s inner circle absent at criminal trial10:39
'A real smoking gun': How Trump reacted as secret Cohen recording played in court17:13
Paralegal from Manhattan DA's office testifies in Trump hush money trial01:11
Judge tells Trump gag order does not prevent him from testifying02:16
Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids06:01
Hush money bombshell: Cohen complained Trump ‘won’t even pay me back’ after financing payment07:28
'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed10:22
- Now Playing
Trump Organization official who processed alleged hush money payments testifies04:13
- UP NEXT
Judge warns Trump could face jail time if he continues to violate gag orders02:50
How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness07:08
Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony09:51
Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’19:13
‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in11:55
Play All