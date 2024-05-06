IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump 'clearly' knew what checks to Michael Cohen were for: Hush money trial continues
May 6, 202406:18
Katy Tur

Trump 'clearly' knew what checks to Michael Cohen were for: Hush money trial continues

06:18

Former President Trump's hush money trial resumed today with testimony relating to payments for Michael Cohen. Criminal defense attorneys Danny Cevallos and Duncan Levin provided their legal analysis on the case.May 6, 2024

