Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions

- Now Playing
Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions02:55
- UP NEXT
Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us06:06
Shaub: ‘No excuse’ for Justice Clarence Thomas's failure to disclose financial deals05:46
Sen. Klobuchar: Women are the ones harmed by Trump-appointed judge’s abortion pill ruling05:09
'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South07:26
Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'05:20
Latest Clarence Thomas scandal may be too big to blow over06:00
Sen. Tina Smith: Abortion pill ban is another attack on women's freedoms05:00
Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns12:51
Bombshell ethics scandal has Justice Clarence Thomas under fire04:02
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that limits abortion pill access03:04
Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA03:11
Lawrence: 'Clarence Thomas has absolutely violated federal law'11:29
‘Grift scandal’ rocks Clarence Thomas I Ari Melber Breakdown06:04
Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures04:32
Justice Thomas says undisclosed trips were personal, not business02:07
ProPublica: Justice Thomas' decades long friendship with Republican donor05:28
Clarence Thomas has accepted unreported gifts from GOP billionaire for decades: report02:28
SCOTUS under new ethics rule thanks to Sen. Whitehouse04:40
Lawrence: Secret funds of Ginni Thomas group may be worst SCOTUS ethics crisis ever07:12
- Now Playing
Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions02:55
- UP NEXT
Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us06:06
Shaub: ‘No excuse’ for Justice Clarence Thomas's failure to disclose financial deals05:46
Sen. Klobuchar: Women are the ones harmed by Trump-appointed judge’s abortion pill ruling05:09
'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South07:26
Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'05:20
Play All