Katy Tur

Steve Kornacki breaks down N.Y. special election for George Santos' former seat

03:12

NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional District. Democratic former Rep. Tom Suozzi faces Republican Mazi Pilip to replace disgraced GOP former Rep. George Santos in the House.Feb. 13, 2024

