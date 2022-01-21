IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials

    01:34

  • Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines

    06:19

  • US Senate candidate Gary Chambers talks cannabis reform after smoking in new campaign ad

    04:36

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    03:16

  • Senate Democrats force debate on voting rights reform

    03:13

  • The troubling connection between Veterans and extremist militias

    05:59

  • Ex-wife of Oath Keepers leader claims he was 'fulfilling his own mythology'

    03:35

  • Oath Keepers leader and members arrested for January 6 attack

    11:01

  • Buckingham Palace: Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles, defending himself ‘as a private citizen’

    02:46

  • Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards

    04:00

  • Biden expected to call for change to filibuster rules in Georgia speech, pleasing voting rights activists

    04:48

  • Experts recommend N95 and KN95 masks against Omicron. Here's how to spot counterfeits.

    08:06

  • Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates

    02:43

  • Tur: The GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 happened immediately — and it's only getting worse

    03:50

  • Why didn't President Biden say this before?

    02:38

  • Rep. Kinzinger on "painting the picture" of January 6th

    10:12

  • Prince Andrew to argue 2009 settlement protects him against legal action from Giuffre

    03:12

  • Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial

    01:50

  • TV's beloved 'Golden Girl' Betty White dies at 99

    05:40

Katy Tur

Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"

05:05

New reporting out of the New York Times shows how censorship in Serbia is tilting public opinion, and preventing opposition of President Aleksandar Vucic. Katy Tur sat down with Dragan Solak, found & chairman of the United Group, to talk about the silencing of the free press. Jan. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials

    01:34

  • Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines

    06:19

  • US Senate candidate Gary Chambers talks cannabis reform after smoking in new campaign ad

    04:36

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    03:16

  • Senate Democrats force debate on voting rights reform

    03:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All