Katy Tur

Putin's next move: 'It's almost like unfinished business from the Cold War.'

04:23

As Ukraine continues to face Russian attacks, Katy Tur spoke with Julia Ioffe, Founding Partner and Washington Correspondent of “Puck,”  about President Vladimir Putin's plan for Ukraine, and what could come next, including a possible confrontation with the US.Feb. 25, 2022

