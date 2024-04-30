IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Peaceful protests 'hijacked' by 'antisemitic', 'anti-American' rhetoric: NY Congressman
April 30, 2024
Katy Tur

Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman

07:26

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University stormed and occupied a building last night following the university's suspension of students who refused to leave the campus encampment protesting the war in Gaza. Katy Tur is joined by Antonia Hylton and Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) to discuss ongoing protests across the country.April 30, 2024

