    Ohio AG: No state charges brought against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

    04:03
    Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that limits abortion pill access

    03:04

  Suspect in stabbing of Bob Lee charged with murder

    01:51

  Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit

    02:58

  ''Nothing' is not a strategy, it's not working' Louisville Mayor on gun reform

    07:25

  Louisville gunman live-streamed deadly shooting spree

    02:25

  Police identify gunman, victims in Louisville shooting

    04:48

  Schumer, McConnell call on Russia to release WSJ reporter

    01:46

  Harris to meet with expelled Democratic lawmakers in Nashville

    02:00

  Trump's plane lands in New York ahead of arraignment

    02:56

  Fox News aired Dominion conspiracy theories despite fact-checking unit's disproval

    02:29

  'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life

    04:37

  Adnan Syed conviction reinstated just months after he was freed

    01:58

  Marjorie Taylor Greene and lawmakers tour jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

    02:52

  Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg receives threatening letter with white powder

    05:25

  Fmr. Facebook security chief on TikTok ban: 'We need to come up with a solution'

    04:39

  What you need to know about the TikTok CEO's testimony on Capitol Hill

    03:33

  'As the field gets bigger, that plays to his advantage' Lee Zeldin on 2024 and Trump

    06:35

  Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents

    01:51

Katy Tur

Ohio AG: No state charges brought against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

04:03

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a grand jury declined to bring state charges against the eight Akron police officers involved in last year's fatal shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker.April 17, 2023

    Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that limits abortion pill access

    03:04

  Suspect in stabbing of Bob Lee charged with murder

    01:51

  Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit

    02:58

  ''Nothing' is not a strategy, it's not working' Louisville Mayor on gun reform

    07:25

