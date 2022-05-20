IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    CDC warns of monkeypox. Here's how it spreads.

Katy Tur

CDC warns of monkeypox. Here’s how it spreads.

CDC warns of monkeypox. Here’s how it spreads. Health officials are warning of a new possible rare disease outbreak called monkeypox. After dozens of cases have been reported globally, the first U.S. case showed up in Massachusetts and a possible case is being investigated in New York City. Dr. Kavita Patel explains how the virus spreads.May 20, 2022

    CDC warns of monkeypox. Here’s how it spreads.

