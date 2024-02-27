IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing
Feb. 27, 202404:27
Katy Tur

Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing

04:27

Alex Witt, in for Katy Tur, spoke with MSNBC Correspondent, Lisa Rubin and Host of "The Katie Phang Show," Katie Phang about Terrence Bradley's testimony in the Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing. Feb. 27, 2024

