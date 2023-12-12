IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden warns Israel is losing support for war operations amid crisis in Gaza

Katy Tur

Biden warns Israel is losing support for war operations amid crisis in Gaza

President Biden pledged support for Israel at a Hanukkah celebration, but said, "I have to be careful," due to his differences with the leadership. Richard Engel reports as the risks of the conflict spilling across the Middle East and U.S. are on the rise.Dec. 12, 2023

    Biden warns Israel is losing support for war operations amid crisis in Gaza

