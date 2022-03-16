IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'You have to kill the economy to rescue it' Fed announces interest rate hike

Katy Tur

'You have to kill the economy to rescue it' Fed announces interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve announced the first interest rate hike since 2018, and signaled for six more rate hikes this year. Katy Tur spoke with NBC News Business and Tech Correspondent Jo Ling Kent and Host of NPR's "Full Disclosure," Roben Farzad.March 16, 2022

