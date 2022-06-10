IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence

    Nick Quested: January 6th Committee gave an 'erudite and concise roadmap'

Katy Tur

'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence

04:46

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent at the New York Times, spoke with Katy Tur, Hallie Jackson, and Andrea Mitchell about revelations about President Trump his implied approval of violence against Vice President Pence, leading up to January 6th.June 10, 2022

    'The only thing that mattered was loyalty to him' New revelations on Trump and Pence

