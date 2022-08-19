IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'It's a detriment to all of our kids" Texas parent on school district banning of 41 books

'It's a detriment to all of our kids" Texas parent on school district banning of 41 books

Katy Tur sat down with Laney Hawes, a Texas parent of students at Keller Independent School District, to talk about the district's banning of 41 previously-approved books, including a graphic novel of the Diary of Anne Frank and the BibleAug. 19, 2022

Play All